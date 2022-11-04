PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on the “wise men and women” from the East to join his party, saying PF is never bouncing back into power. Drumming up support for Blackson Tembo, Thursday, President Hichilema urged Lusangazi residents to vote for the UPND candidate in today’s council chairperson by-elections in order to see development. “When you voted for us, we became your servants. We brought free education and increased CDF. We don’t lie. Others used to lie. When we say something, it happens. You people from the East like remaining behind. In 1991, you remained behind when UNIP left power, in 2011 you were left behind and in 2021 you remained behind. It is time to go forward together. PF…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.