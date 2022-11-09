PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called for the fulfillment of pledges made towards combatting climate change, saying the credibility of individual countries is questioned if commitments are not met. Speaking during the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27), Monday, President Hichilema called on various partners to fulfill their pledge of $100 billion per year of funding towards climate change mitigation. “We call on all our esteemed partners to fulfill their pledge of a $100 billion per year of funding for us all to meet our intended goals around this challenge, climate change. This is a very important motivation for us all to continue with our climate change mitigation efforts in addition to making this commitment, obligation as a measure of credibility. If…...



