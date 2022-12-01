PAC chairman Warren Mwambazi speaks during the appearance of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development before the committee on Monday, November 28, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namanagala

THE Public Accounts Committee has heard that the Ministry of Home Affairs entered into a contract with Mikalile Trading Company Ltd of Hong Kong to supply police uniforms and equipment at $59,997,107 without confirming the availability of funds. And following the non-availability of funds, the Ministry of Finance further signed a Supplier Credit Agreement with Mikalile Trading Company Limited of Hong Kong at a sum of $69,869,630.23, that included interest of $8,909,570 and arrangement fees of $989,952. The latest Auditor General’s report indicated that on August 2016, the Ministry of Home Affairs entered into a contract with Mikalile Trading Company Ltd of Hong Kong for the supply and delivery of police uniforms and equipment at a contract sum of $59,997,107…...