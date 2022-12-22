LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says the economy on the Copperbelt Province has collapsed because of government’s delay to resolve issues surrounding Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines. In an interview, Mundubile said most Copperbelt residents were suffering because they depended on the two mines. “The Zambians on the Copperbelt are saying twachula pafula (we have suffered it’s enough), we are going to die. The Copperbelt, the economy has collapsed. That is a cash economy and there is no money at all anywhere. People on the Copperbelt are suffering, the employees, the contractors, the suppliers, are all suffering now because they depended on those two mines. They voted for President Hakainde Hichilema when he said he had a…...



