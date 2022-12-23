ACC has handed over properties worth over K19 million to various government ministries and departments that were forfeited to the State in a case involving former Ministry of Health Chief Human Resource Officer Henry Kapoko. In a statement, ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono said properties which included houses and a guest house, among others, had been handed over to the Ministry of Lands, Office of the Public Protector, Hostels Board of Management and the Department of Works and Supply. “The Anti- Corruption Commission has handed over immovable and movable properties worth over K19 million to various government ministries and departments that were forfeited to the State in the case which involved former Ministry of Health Chief Human Resource…...



