POLICE have interviewed acting PF president Given Lubinda, Raphael Nakacinda, Canisius Banda, Emmanuel Mwamba and George Chisanga in relation to Tutwa Ngulube’s death. Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba recently said the police service would start summoning individuals who had been claiming that Ngulube was poisoned so that they could help with investigations. In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said police recorded statements from the five around 09:00 hours, after which they all left. “Police have today interviewed Mr Given Lubinda, Mr Raphael Nakacinda, Dr Canisius Banda, Mr Emmanuel Mwamba and Mr George Chisanga. This is in connection to the inquiry file that Police opened in relation to the death of Mr Tutwa Ngulube. Statements were…...



