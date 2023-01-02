THE Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) says it is confident that the Ministry of Health will effectively respond to the anticipated new COVID-19 wave. Last week, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Lackson Kasonka announced that the ministry anticipates a new COVID-19 wave, but urged people not to be be alarmed. In an interview, ZMA Secretary General Dr Kaumba Tolopu said COVID-19 is an infectious disease which has been managed during worse waves. “We are confident that we will manage this because we’ve managed the worst wave of COVID-19. So it is not something that is new, it is something that has been there. We have learnt from the past and so we will just apply the things…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.