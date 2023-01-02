THE Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) says it is confident that the Ministry of Health will effectively respond to the anticipated new COVID-19 wave. Last week, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Lackson Kasonka announced that the ministry anticipates a new COVID-19 wave, but urged people not to be be alarmed. In an interview, ZMA Secretary General Dr Kaumba Tolopu said COVID-19 is an infectious disease which has been managed during worse waves. “We are confident that we will manage this because we’ve managed the worst wave of COVID-19. So it is not something that is new, it is something that has been there. We have learnt from the past and so we will just apply the things…...
