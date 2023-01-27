NG’ANDU Magande says with the visit of the IMF boss and US Secretary of the Treasury, one would hope that the duo brought a special message to President Hakainde Hichilema. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen were in the country to hold various discussions with government officials and the President. In an interview, Tuesday, Magande said asides the praising statement on Zambia, one would hope that the duo brought a special message to President Hichilema which he shall later announce to the nation. “All I have seen is that these people are saying you are doing well, you are doing well so if they are saying we are doing well one hopes that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.