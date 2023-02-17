FORMER defence minister George Mpombo says it is befuddling that government is totally immersed in bizarre conspiracy theories about reducing inflation when commodity prices continue sky-rocketing at an alarming rate. In an interview, Mpombo said there should be a corresponding reduction in prices of commodities and services when the inflation rate is down. “The UPND government is stumbling, bumbling and fumbling in the running of the country and the economy while people’s lives have been reduced to total misery and economic rubble. It is really befuddling that government is totally detached from reality and continues getting immersed in bizarre conspiracy theories. Empty claims that inflation is down while prices continue sky-rocketing at an alarming rate are hollow and baseless. In…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.