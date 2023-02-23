LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says 43 contracts for feeder road rehabilitation valued at over 2.4 billion Kwacha have expired. Delivering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Wednesday, on the status of contracts for rehabilitation of feeder roads in Zambia, Nkombo disclosed that the 43 expired contracts are part of 240 feeder road rehabilitation contracts that government had procured between 2014 to 2021 out of which 197 were last year terminated. “I wish to inform this honourable house that as at December, 2022, my ministry terminated a total of 197 out of 240 contracts; the total length of feeder roads under the terminated contracts is approximately 7,685.35 kilometres and the terminated contracts are valued at K10,448,310,915.14…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.