ACTION Aid Zambia Interim Country Director Musonda Kabinga says Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe should relinquish his position until investigations into charges leveled against him are done. And Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs, Human Rights and Governance Chairperson Clement Andeleki has called for the suspension of Dr Sichembe until court proceedings are concluded. In a statement, Friday, Kabinga said the arrest of Dr Sichembe for corruption activities was a concern as he was a custodian of audit of public accounts. “ActionAid Zambia (AAZ) as an organisation is concerned that Auditor General (AG) who is the custodian of auditing public accounts is accused of corruption by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). This is a very serious allegation, considering his role on the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.