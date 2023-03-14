FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo has met with King Charles III of the United Kingdom at Buckingham Palace, where the two talked about the historic friendship between Great Britain and Zambia. According to a statement issued by first secretary for press at the Zambian High Commission in London Speedwell Mupuchi, Tuesday, the Minister also held talks with his UK counterpart, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Spencer Cleverly. Mupuchi said Kakubo, who is in London for the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Minister’s Meeting (CFAMM), was among Ministers and other dignitaries, invited to the Commonwealth Day reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace. “Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Stanley Kakubo…...



