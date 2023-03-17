PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has announced that the country has provided K20 million in humanitarian assistance to Malawi after Cyclone Freddy hit that country, leaving several dead. The death toll in Malawi as a result of Cyclone Freddy has risen to 326, with many others displaced. In a post shared on his Facebook page, President Hichilema urged citizens to keep the people of Malawi in prayer. “We wish to update the nation that we have provided K20 million in humanitarian assistance to the people of Malawi who are under distress from floods caused by cyclone Freddy. The cyclone had claimed over 200 lives and many others displaced. We urge everyone to keep our brothers and sisters in prayer,” said President Hichilema…....



