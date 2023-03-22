NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) faction secretary general Charles Kabwita has resigned from the party, saying it has nothing to offer. And NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela says Kabwita has already been replaced with Jonathan Banda who has been in charge of elections on the Copperbelt. In an interview, Monday, Kabwita, who has been with NDC from inception, said citizens had stopped taking NDC seriously due Imboela’s tendency of arguing with people on Facebook. “If I am not comfortable with the leadership style of madam Imboela, then the right thing to do is to resign because obviously, she is a leader of the organisation and if I’m not too impressed with her directions, which I feel NDC has lost totally, because…...



