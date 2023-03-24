FORMER commerce minister Bob Sichinga says there will be complete disorder in the administration and implementation of government projects given the creation of the Presidential Delivery Unit. On Saturday President Hakainde Hichilema announced the establishment of Presidential Delivery Unit, saying it was aimed at accelerating the implementation of high priority government programmes and projects. After stakeholders demanded an in-depth explanation of PDU’s functions, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi said the unit would not just look at government projects but other varieties of government pronouncements. Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda added that there would be no duplication of roles which could result in a tug of war between the PDU and other government agencies. But in an interview,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.