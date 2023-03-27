PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says people can now use their brains to manage the country in a civilised way because peace has been restored. Speaking at a family friend’s funeral in Monze, Sunday, President Hichilema said the country is now progressing towards creating jobs for the youths. “Let’s focus on education for our children. Let’s focus on rebuilding the infrastructure. Let’s focus on the economy so we can create jobs for youths. Now we are on the road towards progress. You have to set the stage. You have to get the first things first. Get over the election, restore order, bring back the rule of law, fight corruption, then you can have the resources to invest in the economy and create…...



