PROFESSIONAL Teachers Union of Zambia Chairperson for North-Western Province Mwepu Kakunta says President Hakainde Hichilema means well and should be supported for ensuring partial withdrawal of NAPSA benefits. And Kakunta says as the country celebrates Labour Day, there is need for employers in both the private and public sectors to award their workers meaningfully. In a statement, Kakunta said the new dawn government had shamed its critics by allowing workers to partially access their pension. “Let me speak on the NAPSA withdraws, the union hails President Hakainde Hichilema for assenting into law the National Pensions Scheme Authority of 2023. This partial withdrawal allows workers and those who have left work to withdraw about 20 percent of their dues. This is…...



