THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has cautioned individuals who will be attending the One Love Reggae Festival slated for May 6, 2023, against using illicit drugs, particularly cannabis at the event. In a statement, Tuesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan warned that engaging in any form of lawlessness or drug use could have serious consequences. “To all One Love Festival Goers, as you prepare to attend the upcoming One Love Reggae Festival on Saturday, 6th May 2023 at the Mika Convention Centre, the Commission would like to issue a word of caution regarding the use of illicit drugs, particularly cannabis at this event. While we recognise the festival as an opportunity for celebration and enjoyment, we also want to…...



