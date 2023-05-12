PARTY for National Unity president Highvie Hamududu says Zambia has become a laughing stock because of how the country treats former presidents. Speaking on a Diamond TV Programme “This Day”, Hamududu said President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor Edgar Lungu should settle their scores behind the scenes. Last week, a battalion of police officers attempted to carry out a search at Lungu’s residence in a bid to retrieve three vehicles which were in the possession of his wife Esther which were believed to be stolen. “Our leaders, our senior people must do things in the right way. I think that at the level of president Edgar Lungu and the sitting President, Hakainde Hichilema, let them start talking and deal with…...



