PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says former president Edgar Lungu is not being ill-treated and that PF members camping at his residence are breaking the law, further urging the police “to do their job”. And President Hichilema says he will travel to China before or after debt resolution, adding that at the moment, he is in a queue awaiting his chance to meet President XI Jinping. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says it is illogical and nonsensical for the PF to speak about the country’s debt situation when they caused the problem. Speaking shortly after arriving in the country from the United Kingdom, Friday, President Hichilema said the recent attempted search at Lungu’s house was a police matter. “First, the issue of the raid…...



