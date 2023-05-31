PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says previously, it was difficult to account for resources because “big thieves” in Lusaka always dipped their hands for a ka something. The President adds that the government’s decentralisation agenda will now ensure accountability of resources. And President Hichilema says the new dawn government has actually over delivered on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) based on its campaign promise. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has stressed the need for hard work amongst citizens, saying those who don’t want to work must not eat. Speaking when he launched the National Decentralisation Policy and commissioned the Zambia Devolution Support Programme (ZDSP) in Chongwe, Tuesday, President Hichilema said it would be easy to account for resources with the decentralisation policy in place…....



