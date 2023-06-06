POLICE say a Zambia National Parks and Wildlife Authority Village Scout, Edward Sambwa of Luano District in Central Province, has died after accidentally shooting himself with a shotgun. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the deceased tripped, hitting his feet on a tree, and accidentally shot himself in the chest. “A Zambia National Parks and Wildlife Authority Village Scout Edward Sambwa of Chin’gombe area, Luano District in Central Province died after shooting himself with a Shotgun. The incident occurred on June 4, 2023 around 18:00 hours in Tumbwe area of Luano District. This was after the deceased tripped hitting his feet on a tree and accidentally shot himself in the chest. He sustained gunshot wounds on his…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.