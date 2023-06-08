SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane to issue a ministerial statement on Tuesday to explain whether correct procedure was followed before the utilisation of Faith Musonda’s forfeited K65 million. This was after Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo raised a matter of urgent public importance yesterday, questioning whether the Minister of Finance was in order not to explain how the K65 million, which became part of the Consolidated Fund, was spent without being appropriated by the National Assembly. A leaked Auditor General’s management letter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 alleged that Faith Musonda’s forfeited cash amounting to K65,333,046 and K1,001,138.41…...



