FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says it will be very difficult for the UPND to leave power because a precedent has been set that former government officials have to be persecuted. Asked whether he feels vindicated about what he said in 2020 that prisons would be full of PF members if they lost the 2021 general elections, Mwila responded in the affirmative. “When you are in an African democracy, that’s what happens. When you lose power, you lose everything and those that take over, they will start harassing or persecuting you. It happens in most of the African countries. It shows that we are not yet mature in terms of democracy. If you look at America, presidents run for…...



