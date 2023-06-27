JCTR has questioned the DPP’s move to seek a non-conviction-based forfeiture order of assets belonging to some members of the former first family, instead of pursuing criminal prosecution. The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says it’s inadvisable to proceed with civil forfeiture where evidence is available against a known suspect. Last week, the Director of Public Prosecutions applied to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court division, for a non-conviction-based forfeiture order, to have all properties seized from some members of the former family forfeited to the State. Among the properties, which are suspected to be proceeds of crime, are 15 double-storey flats in State Lodge belonging to former First Lady Esther Lungu, a farm in Sinda District…...



