TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has called on UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda to desist from politicicing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme through his nationwide tour of projects. In a statement, Monday, TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said Imenda’s action, no matter how well intended, had the potential to blur the line between government and party activities. “It has come to our attention through our constant monitoring of media outlets that the UPND, through its secretary general, Mr Batuke Imenda, is on a nationwide inspection tour of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects. This action, no matter how well intended, has the potential to politicise the CDF programme across the country by blurring the line between government and party activities. Furthermore,…...



