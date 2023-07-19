THE Financial Intelligence Centre 2022 Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Trends Report has revealed that some companies incorporated within Zambia were linked to terrorist organisations in the Middle East. In the report, the Centre stated that there was a sharp increase of reports related to suspected terrorism which was attributed to the timely identification of indicators by reporting entities and increased collaboration among local and foreign competent authorities. “There was a sharp increase in the number of reports related to suspected terrorism financing which was attributed to the timely identification of indicators by reporting entities and increased collaboration among local and foreign competent authorities. In 2022, the FIC received 11 STRs relating to suspected terrorist financing which were analysed and…...



