THE Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) says the 2022 FIC Trends report is underwhelming because it is full of old cases and lacks necessary details on the little new cases which it touches on. And CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says any further delay to appoint a board for the institution will weaken it. In an interview, Mwaipopo said FIC’s 8th Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing report contained too much old information. “With regards to the recent Financial Intelligence Trends report, there are no new cases per se. If you look at most of the issues or cases reported in that report, they are old, old reports which have been shared with the public and some of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.