TWO pupils aged five and nine have sustained injuries after a grenade they were playing with while at school exploded. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga disclosed in a statement, Tuesday, that the incident occurred at Grand IQ Primary School in Chilanga. He said the grenade went off after a five-year-old boy presented it to his friends as a toy. “Chilanga Police Station yesterday July 24, 2023 at around 13:20 hours received a report from Clement Chinyama the headmaster at Grand IQ Primary School who informed the police that there was [an] explosion at the school and two pupils were injured. This occurred at around 13:10 hours on July 24, 2023 at Grand IQ Primary School. Brief facts of the matter are…...