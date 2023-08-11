MACRO Ocean Investment Consortium (MOIC-LN) Limited, the Concessionaire engaged to work on the Lusaka- Ndola Dual Carriageway, has commenced emergency works on the road. In a statement, Road Development Agency (RDA) Acting Director Communications and Corporate Affairs Anthony Mulowa said the scope for the emergency works included but was not limited to reconstruction, rutting repair, crack sealing and pothole patching for the 327 kilometres of the existing carriageway. “MOIC-LN Consortium, the Concessionaire, engaged to upgrade to dual carriageway approximately 327 kilometres of the Lusaka to Ndola Road including rehabilitation of the 45 kilometres of the Luanshya to Fisenge to Masangano Road in Lusaka, Central and Copperbelt Provinces, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Financing Model has commenced emergency works on the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.