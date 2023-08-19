POLICE spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says family members of the Lusaka man who threatened to jump off a communication tower on Friday have been advised to take him for counseling. Hamoonga says Moses Sichone aged 33, a butchery assistant at Chilenje Shoprite, wanted to attract the attention of military command after being disqualified from military recruitment due to age. Sichone spent close to seven hours on top of the communication tower, off Barma road near Arakan barracks, threatening to throw himself if he wasn’t reinstated for military training. It took the intervention of the fire brigade, Kabwata area of member of parliament and Ministry of Local Government permanent secretary Mambo Hamaundu to persuade Sichone to climb down from the tower. Before…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.