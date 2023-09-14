Former Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says the UPND government is not helping itself by using PF’s playbook on how to narrow the democratic space for political opponents. And Lifuka has advised the government to convene local experts to urgently draft a comprehensive blueprint for the corruption fight and to move away from “political soundbites which are serving no purpose”. Commenting on the recent cancellation of the inter-denominational fellowship church service in Ndola which former president Edgar Lungu was scheduled to attend, Lifuka said it was unfortunate that the UPND in government was the one overseeing such a travesty of justice. He said the greatest mistake the UPND government was making was to use the PF government as a point of reference…....