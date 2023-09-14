FORMER foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji says it is unfortunate that the UPND government can’t allow former president Edgar Lungu to travel to South Africa for a medical review when it’s his entitlement. And PF Secretary General Rapahael Nakacinda has wondered whether the UPND government no longer wants to take care of the former head of state. In a letter dated September 7, 2023, Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Dr Oliver Kalabo said Lungu’s request to travel to South Africa had not been granted. “Medical review in South Africa: Your Excellency, reference is made to the later dated 16th August, 2023 on the above subject. I wish to advise that authority has not been granted for you, your Excellency to travel…...



