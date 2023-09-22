Former Law Association of Zambia president Eddie Mwitwa speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) AT Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Law Association of Zambia president Eddie Mwitwa says he doesn’t think the country has the luxury of having inactive Supreme Court judges. On Wednesday, Chief Justice Mumba Malila said Supreme Court judges were being under utilised because that court had become a lesser player in the Judiciary. Commenting on this in an interview, Mwitwa said he believed the Constitutional Court should have been a division of the Supreme Court so that the Chief Justice could maintain his position as head of the Judiciary. “That has been my view for a long time. I’m one of those that subscribe to the view that the ConCourt should have been created like a division of the Supreme Court so that you could…...