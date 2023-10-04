ZULAWU Chipata Branch Chairperson Laban Jere has admitted that he has been fighting Chipata Town Clerk Aaron Kamalondo because he has allegedly been doing wrong things. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been investigating Kamalondo for alleged fraud involving over K270,000. But commenting on the matter, Kamalondo claimed that he was being fought by ZULAWU union officials who didn’t want him as town clerk. “…there are people outside the council using council workers and to be specific the union officials and other people. The whole thing started from suspending two officials; the procurement officer who was suspended, but little did I know that there were so many people who are involved. The council tried to close my office two times demanding…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.