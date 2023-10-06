PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says governments are not collecting enough revenue because of manual processes that promote corruption. And President Hichilema says advancing digitalisation in African countries will not lead to job losses. And former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair says African countries must be open minded about digital revolution and not let the happenings of the past imprison them. Speaking during the Digital Government Africa Summit, Wednesday, President Hichilema said African countries need to embrace digitilisation in order to grow economies. “The question is do we need digital transmission in order to grow our economies and provide opportunities for our people in Zambia and other countries? And I dare say, even in countries outside Africa, to provide to the…...



