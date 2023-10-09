ACTING Home Affairs Minister Ambrose Lufuma says the Zambia Police Service recorded three sexual abuse cases allegedly perpetrated by police officers against detainees between January and June this year. Lufuma was responding to a question from Chama North PF member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo in the National Assembly, Friday. Mtayachalo asked whether government was aware that some police officers had been sexually abusing detainees in police custody; if so, what measures were being taken to curb the vice and whether a Commission of Inquiry would be set up to establish the depth of the problem. In response, Lufuma said government was aware of the vice and further revealed that two cases of sodomy were recorded in Lusaka District but were…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.