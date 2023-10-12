NATIONAL Day of Prayer Organising Committee Chairperson Esther Jani has encouraged Zambians to embrace the spirit of prayer and hard work in order to make it through the current trying times. And Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Executive Director Bishop Andrew Mwenda has appealed to those planning to protest against the high cost of living on October 18 to postpone their plans, saying things will change after prayer. Speaking during the official launch of this year’s national day of prayer, fasting and repentance, Wednesday, Jani said prayer shouldn’t be a substitute for hard work. “This year’s national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation is being celebrated under the theme, ‘building Zambia for better development through prayer, unity and hard work’…....



