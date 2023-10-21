POLICE in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for a man of Mtendere Compound who stabbed his wife, leaving her with protruding intestines. Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi revealed in a statement, Saturday, that the 23-year-old victim was stabbed with a knife following a marital dispute. “Police in Lusaka launched a manhunt for a man from Mtendere Compound, identified as Joseph Musukwa, in connection with the offence of unlawful wounding which occurred today October 21, 2023 at 01:15 hours at [an] unmarked house in Mtendere Compound. The victim, Abigail Daka, aged 23 and the wife of the suspect, was allegedly stabbed with a knife by her husband, Joseph Musukwa, whose age is unknown, following a marital dispute. This resulted…...



