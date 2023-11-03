HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says government is neutral and will not take any sides in the PF wrangles. Commenting on remarks by some PF officials who have continued to blame government for the confusion in their party, Mwiimbu said government does not delve into internal issues of political parties. He said government could only accept documentation delivered to the Registrar of Societies without getting into how political parties conducted their elections. “I want to state categorically that as Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security I am not involved in any way pertaining to the current wrangling in the Patriotic Front. You may be aware that sometime last year, Miles Sampa sued the Attorney General and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.