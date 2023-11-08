SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has suspended 17 PF and Independent members of parliament who caused chaos in the House last week for 30 days. And Speaker Mutti has also slapped another seven-day suspension on Kalalwe Mukosa, Brian Mundubile and Stephen Kampyongo for disrespecting Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo, while Mutotwe Kafwaya has also been given a seven-day suspension for gross misconduct. The Speaker has also made changes in various Parliamentary Committees in which newly appointed Leader of Opposition Robert Chabinga has replaced Mundubile in the Standing Orders Committee. Among the suspended MPs are Kamfinsa PF MP Christopher Kang’ombe, Mporokoso PF MP Mundubile, Shiwan’gandu PF MP Kampyongo, Lukashya PF MP George Chisanga, Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu and Petauke…...



