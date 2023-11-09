GOVERNMENT says President Hakainde Hichilema was initially invited to attend two Summits in Saudi Arabia but will now only attend one following the postponement of the fifth Arab- Africa Summit. On Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that President Hichilema would travel to Saudi Arabia from 9th to 11th November, 2023 to attend the first Saudi-Africa Summit at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo disclosed in a statement that the President was expected to address the summit and also hold bilateral talks with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. After the…...



