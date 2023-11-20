HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says as part of its desire to improve reproductive, maternal,newborn, child and adolescent health and nutrition, government has developed an investment case for the period 2022 to 2024. Speaking during a consultant meeting on enhancing understanding of reproductive health services, Saturday, Masebo said the implementation of the investment case required over $176 million. “We desire to accelerate the progress towards improving reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent health and nutrition. We have therefore developed an investment case for 2022 to 2024. This investment case is meant to jump start the various indicators which were falling way behind the 2030 sustainable development goals or targets. To implement this investment case, we need resources to a tune of $176,156,150 and this…...



