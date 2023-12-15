PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assured that he will assent to the Access to Information Bill once it is presented to him. The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Access to Information Bill, and it is now awaiting Presidential assent. Speaking when he met a delegation from the African Peer Review Mechanism at State House yesterday, the President asked the delegation to take account of the reforms his government was making to support democracy, human rights and rule of law. “We have removed death penalty, we have removed the criminal defamation of the President. That’s why when you attended that platform, people are freely able to say what they feel. It’s their responsibility to understand that where their freedom of speech…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.