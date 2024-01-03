PAC president Andyford Banda says Stanley Kakubo did a good job as foreign affairs minister and Zambians should not take away from that because a person can be imperfect. On Tuesday, Kakubo resigned from his ministerial position after information emerged that he had allegedly short-changed some Chinese nationals in a mine financial transaction. According to sources close to the transaction, Kakubo entered into an agreement with some Chinese nationals last year regarding the sale of a mine which he owns in Kasempa District. The transaction is said to have been entered into between Kakubo and the Chinese investor, Lianan. The investor is now demanding the US$300,000 paid to Kakubo, among other costs, failure to which he would take legal action…....



