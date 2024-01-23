POLICE have formally arrested and charged Lusaka businessman Sedrick Kasanda and three others with seven counts of obtaining money by false pretence and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Police have also slapped the suspects with another charge of fraudulent dealing with metals or minerals. Last Thursday, police picked up Kasanda and his co-accused immediately after the State entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which they were accused of obtaining over US$500,000 by false pretense. Kasanda was jointly charged with businessmen Dominic Twinjika and Treasure Malandala and a mining company called Luwowoshi Mining Limited with obtaining money by false pretense and money laundering. The suspects have been slapped with similar charges after being re-arrested. In an interview,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.