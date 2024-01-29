Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement that corruption cases should be concluded within five months was made without practical consideration of realities on the ground. And Lifuka says it is worrisome that a number of cases involving high profile persons continue to drag with no real traction in the courts of law. Lifuka notes that every time the corruption fight is seemingly weaponised for purposes of achieving political ends, it’s the people who are the biggest losers. ACC recently expressed excitement about President Hichilema’s pronouncement that court cases on corruption should be concluded within five months. But in an interview, Lifuka said it would be unfair to expect the judiciary to deliver despite the limited court room…...