IT’S frightening to imagine that for seven years, Zambia was in the hands of such a shameless, evil person like Edgar Lungu who has no regard for the plight of poor citizens, says Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa. And Mweetwa says Lungu stands no chance of retaining power in 2026 because Zambians can now see his destructive intentions. On Sunday, Lungu said if he bounced back into office, he would remove free education because it had compromised the standard of learning. Commenting on this in an interview, Monday, Mweetwa described the former president as an evil person. “You heard him for yourself. I am sure Zambians listened to his evil intentions. This government has put in place a deliberate policy…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.