THE United States Embassy in Zambia says it took disciplinary action against its employees who were involved in corrupt practices. In September, last year, the Embassy announced that it had fired 10 of its staff members for engaging in corrupt practices. And in a statement published on its official Facebook page, Friday, the Embassy stated that the investigations revealed challenges similarly faced by businesses, organisations, and government institutions such as falsified claims for allowances, coercion of colleagues to falsify records, and groups conspiring to defraud the institution for personal gain. “Five months ago, the U.S. Embassy announced the discovery of a pattern of fraud, falsification of administrative records, and corruption within our organization. Based on the findings of this investigation,...



