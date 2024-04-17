ACC commissioner, Dr Henry Mbushi has resigned from his position. Dr Mbushi was sued last year for allegedly squandering a client’s money in a matter in which Job Mabuti had been awarded K2 million as false imprisonment damages, paid to HBM advocates, a firm managed by the said ACC commissioner. In his resignation letter addressed to President Hakainde Hichilema dated April 15, 2024, Dr Mbushi said the reason for his resignation was personal. He expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve the country and the people of Zambia as Commissioner at the Anti-Corruption Commission. “RE: RESIGNATION FROM ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION. I would like to tender my resignation as a Commissioner from the Anti-Corruption Commission by giving one month...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.